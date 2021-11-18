Sign up
320 / 365
Closed
We got a mix of rain and snow today. This is part of an outdoor patio at a coffee shop.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
320
photos
22
followers
23
following
87% complete
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
18th November 2021 2:08pm
Tags
snow
,
rain
,
chairs
,
table
,
patio
