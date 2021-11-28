Previous
"Hmmm" by mitchell304
330 / 365

"Hmmm"

Spotted this little figure on a stump just off a trail. No idea how long it has been there. I walk this trail a lot and today is the first time I’ve noticed it.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
90% complete

