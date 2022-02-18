Sign up
Photo 409
Calm Waters
It was so calm on the ocean (Strait of Georgia) this morning. Vancouver Island is on the right and straight ahead and the mainland is out of sight on the left.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
0
0
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2022 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
ocean
,
landscape
