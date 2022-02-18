Previous
Calm Waters by mitchell304
Photo 409

Calm Waters

It was so calm on the ocean (Strait of Georgia) this morning. Vancouver Island is on the right and straight ahead and the mainland is out of sight on the left.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
112% complete

