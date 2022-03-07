Previous
Bald Eagles by mitchell304
Photo 422

I happened to be passing, and had my camera with zoom lens, when these eagles started mating. He had just been on the branch and jumped up, he was not flying in at the other.
7th March 2022

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
