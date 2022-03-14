Sign up
Photo 429
Herring Roe
From March 13th since I didn’t take anything on the 14th. I think the herring run is over or near the end. Lots of gulls and bald eagles around and a lot of herring roe clinging to seaweed that has washed up on the beach.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
6
Album
365
Taken
13th March 2022 1:05pm
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
herring roe
365 Project
close