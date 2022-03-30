Previous
Pine Siskin by mitchell304
Photo 439

Pine Siskin

This pine siskin was on the edge of the trail I was walking on and it didn’t fly away as I approached. I wondered if it had been injured. I took a few photos and then it flew off.
Peter Mitchell

Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
