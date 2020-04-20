Sign up
Photo 2968
Get out of my tree
These two were flying at each other having a little spat.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
3932
photos
184
followers
171
following
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
cardinals
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely composition.
April 20th, 2020
