Tree and sky by mittens
Photo 2999

Tree and sky

The shape of this tree caught my eye and I thought it was really pretty.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Shutterbug ace
Very pretty tree, especially against the blue sky.
May 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, such pretty branches the tree has.
May 26th, 2020  
