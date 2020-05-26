Sign up
Photo 2999
Tree and sky
The shape of this tree caught my eye and I thought it was really pretty.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
tree
,
sky
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty tree, especially against the blue sky.
May 26th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, such pretty branches the tree has.
May 26th, 2020
