Fun at the park by mittens
Photo 3003

Fun at the park

We recently took a ride through a park and I think people were happy to be out and able to enjoy a nice day. Most people seemed to be trying to keep their social distancing.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
May 31st, 2020  
