Previous
Next
Through the screen by mittens
Photo 3017

Through the screen

I liked the effect the screen gave to the picture. It was very pretty outside.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
826% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Nice focus!
June 15th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Interesting thing to do, I like it
June 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise