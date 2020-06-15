Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3017
Through the screen
I liked the effect the screen gave to the picture. It was very pretty outside.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4003
photos
183
followers
171
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Latest from all albums
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
952
3017
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
screen
,
trees
Monica
Nice focus!
June 15th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Interesting thing to do, I like it
June 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close