Orange sky by mittens
Orange sky

I thought this sunset was so interesting.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Shutterbug ace
That seems like an unusual sky. It’s very pretty though. It kind of looks like a furrowed field.
July 5th, 2020  
Santina ace
wow, what a fiery sunset,
July 5th, 2020  
A stunning sunset
A stunning sunset
July 5th, 2020  
Beautiful sunset
Beautiful sunset
July 5th, 2020  
