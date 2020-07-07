Previous
Next
Chapel by mittens
Photo 3034

Chapel

This little chapel is next to the cemetery I posted yesterday. It was build in 1817.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise