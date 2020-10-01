Sign up
Photo 3111
Cows in the pasture
This one was taken in August.
This has not been a good year but I can't believe it's October already.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
pasture
,
farm
,
cows
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely nature scene. I too cannot believe where the time has flown to!
October 1st, 2020
