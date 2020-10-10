Sign up
Photo 3119
Red roses
There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence.
---Ralph Waldo Emerson
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4117
photos
177
followers
164
following
854% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
rose
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely red! Beautiful shot!
October 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, it looks like velvet.
October 10th, 2020
