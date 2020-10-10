Previous
Red roses by mittens
Photo 3119

Red roses

There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence.
---Ralph Waldo Emerson
mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
marlboromaam ace
Lovely red! Beautiful shot!
October 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
How gorgeous, it looks like velvet.
October 10th, 2020  
