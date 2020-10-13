Previous
Autumn by mittens
Autumn

While on our weekend drive we came upon this road with beautiful trees coloring both sides of the road. There were other people there taking pictures too. It was a beautiful sight.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Monica
Beautiful red foliage
October 13th, 2020  
