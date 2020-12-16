Previous
Next
Kitty plate decoration by mittens
Photo 3179

Kitty plate decoration

One of my favorite decorations. We've had it in the family for a long time.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
870% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise