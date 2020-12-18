Sign up
Photo 3181
Snow on my holly bush
There was so much snow on my holly bush that I had a hard time finding any exposed berries. These are the only ones I could see. LOL
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
snow
,
holly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of the crisp snow and the pop of red against the bokeh background !
December 18th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
December 18th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful winter shot with the splash of color. Great details in the snow.
December 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pop of red.
December 18th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 18th, 2020
