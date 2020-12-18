Previous
Snow on my holly bush by mittens
Photo 3181

Snow on my holly bush

There was so much snow on my holly bush that I had a hard time finding any exposed berries. These are the only ones I could see. LOL
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of the crisp snow and the pop of red against the bokeh background !
December 18th, 2020  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
December 18th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful winter shot with the splash of color. Great details in the snow.
December 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pop of red.
December 18th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 18th, 2020  
