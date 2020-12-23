Sign up
Photo 3186
Decoration
One of my pretty decorations.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
5
2
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
decoration
,
red and green
,
dec20words
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous, festive image...love the bokeh
December 23rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the focus and the background.
December 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty and wonderful bokeh in the background !
December 23rd, 2020
Corinne C
ace
It is very pretty. Love the festive bokeh.
December 23rd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
December 23rd, 2020
