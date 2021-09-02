Previous
Sun kissed clouds by mittens
Photo 3395

Sun kissed clouds

This was taken several days ago.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
mittens (Marilyn)

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful sky tones fv!
September 2nd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot and perfect title.
September 2nd, 2021  
Peter Dulis
nice
nice
September 2nd, 2021  
Yoland ace
Beautiful colours and great tree line silhouette
September 2nd, 2021  
