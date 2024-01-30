Sign up
Photo 4246
Icicles
Hanging from the eave of my house.
This was taken about a week ago.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
icicles
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive
January 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
very cool - in more ways than one :)
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
They look amazing, such a great frozen capture!
January 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow so cold
January 30th, 2024
