Icicles by mittens
Photo 4246

Icicles

Hanging from the eave of my house.
This was taken about a week ago.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive
January 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
very cool - in more ways than one :)
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
They look amazing, such a great frozen capture!
January 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow so cold
January 30th, 2024  
