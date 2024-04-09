Previous
Sky 9 by mittens
Solar eclipse.
This was taken by one of my grandkids with their cell phone. I had no luck getting a decent shot of it. It was awesome to see and we had our special glasses to look at it. This was taken yesterday.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
Nicely captured! I didn't even try. =)
April 9th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is a fun shot. We didn’t see it here but I have a few times in the past. Very fun.
April 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
April 9th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Wow.
April 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How wonderful. I remember seeing one as a child and was mesmerised.
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning use of negative space!
April 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
April 9th, 2024  
Lin ace
Must fav this! It's a fabulous capture.
April 9th, 2024  
