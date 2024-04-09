Sign up
Previous
Photo 4316
Sky 9
Solar eclipse.
This was taken by one of my grandkids with their cell phone. I had no luck getting a decent shot of it. It was awesome to see and we had our special glasses to look at it. This was taken yesterday.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
8
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
eclipse
,
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! I didn't even try. =)
April 9th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is a fun shot. We didn’t see it here but I have a few times in the past. Very fun.
April 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool!
April 9th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow.
April 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How wonderful. I remember seeing one as a child and was mesmerised.
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning use of negative space!
April 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous!
April 9th, 2024
Lin
ace
Must fav this! It's a fabulous capture.
April 9th, 2024
