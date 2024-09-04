Sign up
Photo 4462
A ride in the country
Farm life in southwestern Pennsylvania.
I'll use this for the 52 week challenge. This week's theme is "Greeting from...show us where you are from."
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
5
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w36
Michelle
Lovely rural capture
September 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful farm scene!
September 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific rural capture
September 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
September 4th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely rural capture!
September 4th, 2024
