Aftermath of a yin yoga, zoom class by mltrotter
44 / 365

Aftermath of a yin yoga, zoom class

44/365 It’s been a quiet gloomy day; here’s what I got😉 #photosbyMichele365 #365photoproject2022 #1photoaday
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
12% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Looks like work
November 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Hope you enjoyed the class
November 29th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice shot of equipment used
November 29th, 2022  
