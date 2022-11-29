Sign up
44 / 365
Aftermath of a yin yoga, zoom class
44/365 It’s been a quiet gloomy day; here’s what I got😉 #photosbyMichele365 #365photoproject2022 #1photoaday
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Michele
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
44
photos
7
followers
6
following
Tags
yoga
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like work
November 29th, 2022
bkb in the city
Hope you enjoyed the class
November 29th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice shot of equipment used
November 29th, 2022
