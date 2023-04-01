Sign up
167 / 365
Nature!
167/365 First the pinecones attracted me, then the color of the sky, then the moon!
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
Album
365
Tags
pinecones
