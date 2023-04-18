Previous
Sewing pillowcases by mltrotter
184/365 I volunteered to teach high schoolers how to sew a pillowcase. They were then put on child size pillows to donate to local shelters.
Dawn ace
That is great a cool colourful image
April 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
So cool
April 18th, 2023  
