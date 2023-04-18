Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
184 / 365
Sewing pillowcases
184/365 I volunteered to teach high schoolers how to sew a pillowcase. They were then put on child size pillows to donate to local shelters.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
234
photos
10
followers
12
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Latest from all albums
46
181
182
47
48
183
184
49
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
That is great a cool colourful image
April 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
So cool
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close