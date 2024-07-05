Sign up
Photo 568
Rainy day
187/366 While it rained outside, we read books with Benny by the window😊
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
631
photos
18
followers
15
following
155% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
5th July 2024 11:27am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
