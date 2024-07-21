Previous
Sun-filtered ferns by mltrotter
Photo 582

Sun-filtered ferns

I was so happy to be out on a hike today. It’s been too long. My new knee did well!
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
