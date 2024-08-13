Previous
Flowers growing on tree trunks by mltrotter
Flowers growing on tree trunks

226/366 This caught my eye on a walk today.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Barb ace
Amazing where things take root and grow sometimes! Very nice find!
August 14th, 2024  
