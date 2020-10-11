Previous
A Gray Sky by mlwd
Photo 1122

A Gray Sky

and so much color below.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Marj

@mlwd
I live in western New York and enjoy spending time with my family, sewing, gardening and riding a bicycle. I started Project 365 to...
307% complete

sheri
Nice balance of colors that way.
October 12th, 2020  
Marj
@sherimiya thank you
October 12th, 2020  
