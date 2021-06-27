Previous
Center Of A Day Lilly by mlwd
Center Of A Day Lilly

The center was so pretty and unique. The photo is not doing it justice.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Marj

@mlwd
I live in western New York and enjoy spending time with my family, sewing, gardening and riding a bicycle. I started Project 365 to...
