Previous
Next
More texture in this life than the last by mollw
212 / 365

More texture in this life than the last

Our fire pit made from an old washing machine drum definitely has gained more texture than it had on arrival!
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Molly Woodhouse

@mollw
This the first year that I have taken part in the 365 project. I’m a complete amateur and often in awe of the standard of...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise