Impending Doom
24th April 2023
24th Apr 23
Mona Chrome
@monachorome
Monochrome only images. Advice and suggestions are appreciated.
10
photos
2
followers
8
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
7th December 2018 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Vallerina
Interesting... Is it a lens effect, post-processing or real?
April 24th, 2024
Mona Chrome
@vallerina
post process. Made it look like they are covering their privates. Satire.
April 24th, 2024
