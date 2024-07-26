Sign up
105 / 365
Lens
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
1
1
Mona Chrome
@monachorome
Monochrome only images. Advice and suggestions are appreciated.
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
26th July 2024 8:39am
Wendy
ace
Focus is great! Enjoy your new toy :-)
July 26th, 2024
