12:20 - drawing

In a momentary lapse of reason I decided to give my in-laws a drawn portrait as gift. This young lady and her mom are a pain in the ass to draw. I lost count of the attempts I had at them. I almost gave up. To my surprise, her dad came out spot on in no time. The other in-law called these two females 'finicky'. (I hope that's the term meaning picky and difficult).

But she finally turned out acceptable and I am happy.