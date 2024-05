Entrance gate at the Mihai Viteazu memorial

This guy was a ruler of Romanians, arching in our history as the first ruler who united all the three regions which today make up Romania. He is resting in two places: his head is in Targoviste and his body in Turda. Here is the gateway to the tomb where his body rests. They put his head on the gate in an interesting art work. I really like that rust touch.