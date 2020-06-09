Previous
A Self Set Peony.. by moominmomma
Photo 660

A Self Set Peony..

..just turned up last year, but did’nt bloom.. I have another but that’s pink! It’s close to my bird table so maybe a reward for feeding them all these years...
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

