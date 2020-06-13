Previous
Mallard ducklings sunning themselves, while Mother keeps an eye out for trouble.. by moominmomma
Mallard ducklings sunning themselves, while Mother keeps an eye out for trouble..

..taken at our local nature reserve, Plantsbrook, which is less than 5 miles from Birmingham city centre!
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
