Photo 662
Mallard ducklings sunning themselves, while Mother keeps an eye out for trouble..
..taken at our local nature reserve, Plantsbrook, which is less than 5 miles from Birmingham city centre!
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Lesley Barber
@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
Views
iPhone SE (1st generation)
13th June 2020 12:35pm
