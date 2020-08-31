Previous
Keepers Pool in Sutton Park.. by moominmomma
Keepers Pool in Sutton Park..

..used to be an outdoor swimming pool there, but it became too costly to maintain, mainly due to vandals. Sad, it was an idyllic spot..
