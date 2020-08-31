Sign up
Photo 689
Keepers Pool in Sutton Park..
..used to be an outdoor swimming pool there, but it became too costly to maintain, mainly due to vandals. Sad, it was an idyllic spot..
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Lesley Barber
@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
249
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
15th August 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
