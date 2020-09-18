Previous
Next
Sudely Castle rose.. by moominmomma
Photo 694

Sudely Castle rose..

.. not really it’s name but John & I bought this there, just before he died. It flowers profusely, & fills the garden with its perfume, especially at twilight on a warm day..
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise