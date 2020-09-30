Previous
Stormy Weather.. by moominmomma
Stormy Weather..

..to say the least! Come back Summer.. lighter mornings.. soft lit evenings in the garden, listening to the gentle buzz of late, busy bees.. No, sorry... but the older
I get, the less I find to sing Autumns praises!
