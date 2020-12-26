Previous
Next
Canoeing on the Dart.. by moominmomma
Photo 724

Canoeing on the Dart..

26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Love the colours and the courage of the person in the canoe!!!!
December 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise