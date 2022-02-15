Sign up
Photo 763
Sleepy Foxy..
Street art beside my local railway line.. shame about the lamppost but it was pouring with rain & I took it very hurriedly!
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Lesley Barber
@moominmomma
I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
249
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
15th February 2022 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
