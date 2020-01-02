Sign up
Photo 367
Note
This reminds me of a Semiquaver,
Fishing rods waiting. Different angler today. Better on black.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
1
0
Jason
ace
@moonbi
368
photos
81
followers
76
following
100% complete
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
2nd January 2020 8:44am
Tags
lake
,
pastime
,
jasontribephotos
Etienne
ace
This composition is quite clever. It took me a few seconds to understand what I was seeing. The seamless blue creates a surreal atmosphere, and the direct connection between the rod tips and the rod reflections creates an unexpected line pattern.
January 2nd, 2020
