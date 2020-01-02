Previous
Note by moonbi
Photo 367

Note

This reminds me of a Semiquaver,
Fishing rods waiting. Different angler today. Better on black.
2nd January 2020

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Etienne
This composition is quite clever. It took me a few seconds to understand what I was seeing. The seamless blue creates a surreal atmosphere, and the direct connection between the rod tips and the rod reflections creates an unexpected line pattern.
January 2nd, 2020  
