Photo 417
Negative space
High key minimalism, composition focused on the negative space. BoB
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
449
photos
91
followers
76
following
114% complete
View this month »
6
365
ILCE-7RM3
21st February 2020 7:23am
boardwalk
,
oof
,
minimal
,
negativespace
,
highkey
,
@jasontribephotos
