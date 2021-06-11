Previous
Rhododendron - Ericaceae by moonbi
Photo 892

Rhododendron - Ericaceae

Throughout this series my greatest problem has been the wind even the slightest breath only to find out when I get home. Hats off to all you flower photographers.
Thanks as always in advance for all your comments
11th June 2021

Jason

@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
Photo Details

