Photo 950
From nowhere
So quick they were leaving the frame before I could capture them (starlings)
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
Tags
birds
,
silhouette
,
ariel
,
@jasontribephotos
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning!!
August 8th, 2021
