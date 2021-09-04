Sign up
Photo 977
No Fear
Wood pigeon (Colomba palumbas)
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
0
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
1340
photos
121
followers
75
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
12th August 2021 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
@jasontribephotos
BillyBoy
ace
Nice composition and lighting.
September 4th, 2021
