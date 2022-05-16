Sign up
Photo 1231
New growth
This tree not as dead as I thought. Rain thunderstorms and lightning two hours before, much needed.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Jason
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
Tags
tree
phone
@jasontribephotos
aatl
Inga Johansson
Nice layers in this one. Sharp yet soft in a way.
May 16th, 2022
