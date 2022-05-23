Previous
Dawn rising from a sunken lane by moonbi
Dawn rising from a sunken lane

Known as a Bostal track sunken lane or an Holloway these lanes can be hundreds of years old and have eroded over the years not a great image of the chalk stone but it was the light I was interested in
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Jason

ace
@moonbi
