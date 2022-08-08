Previous
The tree 8 by moonbi
The tree 8

The wheat is now starting to establish and the dead tree has new growth about two meters up so I can’t imagine it future profile. Magenta Morn
moni kozi ace
Superb landscape!
August 8th, 2022  
